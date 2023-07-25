They will give away beer if Colombia wins the Women’s World Cup: this is the striking proposal

The Colombian National Team began its journey in the Women’s World Cup on the right foot. Those led by Nelson Abadía had a triumphant debut, after defeating South Korea 2-0 on Monday night. Now, all eyes are on Sunday’s game against the group’s favorites: Germany.

Although Germany is one of the great world powers, Colombia hopes to have a great performance and surprise. Of course, on paper, the final match to certify the move to the next round is on Thursday, August 3, against Morocco.

Waiting for Linda Caicedo and hers to continue building their way in the tournament, it was learned that a recognized beer brand will deliver beer containers for the champion country.



(You can read: Colombia had a triumphant debut: great victory against Korea in the World Cup).

They will give away beer if Colombia is champion

Colombia women’s team Photo: Dan Himbrechts. efe

As in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Budweiser will give away containers of beer to the champion country.

Last year, the idea was born as a result of the prohibition for the consumption of beer in the stadiums of the men’s tournament. Now the idea is that it is replicated in the feminine.

(Tragedy: Paratrooper died after jumping in Cundinamarca: this is what is known).

In Argentina, the country that won the men’s World Cup, the beers were distributed through a virtual platform and events such as ‘Fan Fest’. If Colombia wins the World Cup, the delivery would be similar, but details have not yet been made official.

More news

SPORTS