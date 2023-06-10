This Friday, June 9, during an event with members of an indigenous community in Chiapas, the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez, gave a message of support for the Fourth Transformation (4T) in view of the internal election as a candidate in the ‘Together We Will Make History’ Coalition.

“On Sunday they will find out,” he said as a reference to the possibility of being the contender of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies in the 2024 election. To do this, it has to go through the internal process of the coalition in the coming weeks.

During his speech, Adam Augusto Lopez, considered it probable that today was the last occasion that he would attend the community as Secretary of the Interior and representative of the President of MexicoAndre Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“I want to thank you for being here this afternoon,” he said along with the aforementioned.

In addition, whoever came to the presidential cabinet as a substitute for Olga Sánchez Cordero, promised the inhabitants of Chiapas that he will do everything on his part so that the Southeast of the Mexican Republic “is listened to.”

The public official He did not clarify if he would request a license to separate from the position in the internal process of the coalition as other of the ‘corcholatas’ have done, even so, he hinted that Sunday could be when.

“It is going to consolidate and we know that we have to do it in unity and with loyalty, with loyalty to a national project,” he said as a show of support for the leader and founder of Morena.

In the event of the departure of Adán Augusto López, he would join Marcelo Ebrard, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Manuel Velasco as part of the top-level politicians who have already requested a license.

Until now, Claudia Sheinbaum, current Head of Government of Mexico City (CDMX) and Ricardo Monreal, Senator in the Union Congress, have yet to be specified.