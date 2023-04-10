The film industry will return to Cusco and other regions of the country again. The third installment of the Paddington film will be recorded.

Filming work will begin in July. The plot tells the story of Paddington Bear and his return to his house, located in the Peruvian Amazon.

It was learned that the film will be shot in Cusco, in addition to towns in the central jungle and the sacred city of Caral in Lima.

The film will tell the story of the paddington bearwho migrated to the United Kingdom, after the loss of one of his relatives by an earthquake in the Peruvian jungle.

Paddington Bear is a character created by the writer Michael Bond, which became popular in the 1960s thanks to the worldwide reach of the book written in 1958. In England, the bear was listed as a character that inspired values ​​among children, especially the tolerance and respect.

Other movies

This is not the only movie that was filmed in Peru. recently filmed Transformers, Rise of the Beasts, which will be released in June 2023 and will be seen by millions of people around the world. There are scenes recorded in Machupicchu, the Plaza de Armas in Cusco and Abra Málaga.

Part of the third season of La Reina del Sur was also recorded in Cusco.

