Juarez City.- Free dog baths against ticks will be held tomorrow at the “Bertha Chiu” community center, located on Morelia Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the director of Ecology for the Municipality, César René Díaz Gutiérrez.

This program is part of the measures to combat rickettsia in different sectors of the city, he explained.

The baths are free and take place every Friday at various points in the city, from June 21 to August 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition, vaccines and deworming are administered to both owned dogs and strays that are found in the area, the official said.

Díaz Gutiérrez commented that in the two previous interventions, the tick-killing bath was applied to around 800 dogs, which means a great advance in the fight against rickettsia.

He said that the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption (RAMM) staff is participating in this activity, in collaboration with Community Centers and Veterinary students from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.

The dates and community centers where the next days for these baths will be held are:

July 5th; Bertha Chiu Community Center, Morelia Street

July 12th; Anapra

July 19; Manuel Talamas Camandari

July 26; Frida Kahlo

August 2; Francisco I. Madero