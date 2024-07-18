Alternatives

He will not sit idly by. City hall at the instruction of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for Congress repeal the article granting discounts on the payment for drinking water. Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez assured that they will find the legal resources so that senior citizens and pensioners have this benefit.

Pipedream

Said and done, the State leader of the PAN, Roxana Rubiois advancing that in 2027 they will go alone. That They are not going to go with the PRI because that affected them in the voting. Those who were aware of this position yesterday say that if Morena swept them up on June 2, in three years they will be wiped clean. If they didn’t do it together, even less so if they didn’t do it separately.

They will give them a course

In the face of constants complaints that have had the Public Security agents in Mazatlán for police abuse and excesses, Mayor Edgar Gonzalez has already decided that it is necessary to offer a Human rights course for the elements. We hope that this way the officers will correct their actions, since they already have several reports filed.

Inconvenience

After the Secretary of the City Council in Guasave I would point out that there are many Complaints that people present against traffic officers for alleged abuse of authority, This statement did not go down well with the members of that corporation. The worst thing is that, in order to save money, there is no director in that corporation, so no one can stand up for them.

Delay

Delayed announcements is what the company is doing. Mayor of Angostura, Miguel Angel Angulo Acostaof works that were completed at the time when he was campaigning trying to find the re-election. Works such as the paving with hydraulic concrete of Nicolás Bravo Street, in the municipal capital, are announced today among the government actions.

Keep reading: