For the users of the Miter railway who use the train to travel in Tigre, San Fernando, Escobar and other districts of the northern zone of the GBA, the work that is about to begin to expand the line represents a relief after decades.

So far, traveling from Retirement and combining the different branches of the Miter could become an odyssey. Especially since frequencies were reduced and stations closed between the ’70s and’ 90s.

But thanks to a World Bank investment of US $ 347 million, they will electrify sections of the Tiger branch and the Zárate branch and build a new station to connect both with the one who is going to Chapel of the Lord. Thus, with an extension of the electrical service, going to Retiro or returning from different locations in the region will no longer be a torture of waiting, connections and eternal delays.

The first stage of the project will be the construction of a new station in Bancalari (Tigre). It will be elevated, it will be part of the Victoria-Chapel of the Lord branch and will connect with the stop that has the same name in which it joins Villa Ballester with Zárate.

“It is part of this process of renewal of the entire line, and it will allow greater comfort, security and predictability to those who must travel from Zárate or Benavídez to Retiro”, says Rodrigo Álvarez, vice president of the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (ADIF), company state that is in charge of the works on the metropolitan lines and depends on the Ministry of Transportation. “With this new stop they will be able to connect with the Tigre branch of the Miter line. one more station, the Faculty of Law“, he specified.

Miter train map. The objective of the Trenes Argentinos project is to extend the local section of the railroad.

Formerly, the Bancalari station had stops both on the branch to Zárate and the one that goes to Capilla. That of the second was abandoned and closed decades ago, and it is the one they seek to recover with this work that, in addition to connecting three of the Miter services, will allow those who live in that Tigre neighborhood and go to the Federal Capital to take the train near their houses, without having to go by bus to El Talar (Tigre), Schweitzer or Victoria (San Fernando).

“The 160,000 daily users of the Miter service will benefit directly. In addition, it will indirectly impact the region “, they say from Argentine Trains.

They will also create a parking lot that connects the current Bancalari with the future elevated station and will improve the entire environment with landscaping and sanitation works.

“Taking the diesel and getting off at Ballester to go to Capital is martyrdom,” says Luis Atencio, a neighbor of Ingeniero Maschwitz. “You never know what time it will come, it is impossible to be predictable and you always end up taking a remís or bus to one of the stations on the Suárez branch.”

The same happens to those who live near Garín, López Camelo, El Talar or the Capilla branch stations. With the new station in Bancalari, they will be connected to the electrified section of the Miter.

“The electrification of 16.5 kilometers is also planned on the route from Ballester to Benavídez,” they say from the Ministry of Transport. “We are going to renovate 12.4 kilometers of the infrastructure between El Talar and Victoria on roads and signaling, and that route will also be electrified, which will allow it to be linked with the Retiro-Tigre branch service,” they add.

The works also streamline the circulation of vehicular and pedestrian traffic throughout the Bancalari neighborhood, which occupies part of San Fernando and part of Tigre. It is estimated that they will begin in the next few months, and electrification is scheduled for next year.

These works are part of the project “Modernization of Passenger Rail Transportation in Buenos Aires – Miter Line” launched by the Ministry of Transportation last year.

“Diesel services, with old locomotives from the Miter train, are the most neglected and with the worst service, despite the fact that many of us live and work near the stations they pass through,” adds Federico Ader, a Garín resident who, before starting to work in a home office format due to the pandemic, he had to travel by bus or bus to the Federal Capital because “waiting for the Miter could take up to two hours.”