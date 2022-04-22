Community CDMX otaku you can enjoy a special concert in which you can enjoy a symphonic arrangement of anime openings belonging to great franchises such as Dragon Ball and Evangelion in the Iztapalapa city hall.

The Symphonic Anime Concert is organized by the Youth Institute (INJUVE) of CDMX, which will lend its symphony orchestra for this event, which will sIt will be held in Utopía Olini, the cultural center within the Francisco I. Madero Sports Unit in Iztapalapa.

Everyone is invited to the Symphonic Anime concert!🎶✨❤️‍🔥 Join us, you can’t miss it!👋🌞 🗓April 23rd🗓 📍Utopia Olini: Av. Telecomunicaciones s/n, Constitutionalist Army, Iztapalapa📍 See you there, stay tuned! Totally free admission!🌙💙 pic.twitter.com/5skxAfmQGh — INJUVE MEXICO CITY (@InjuveCDMX) April 20, 2022

This recital belongs to the program Youth Unite the Neighborhoodwhich focuses on carrying out cultural activities for Iztapalapense youth. The program is composed of openings of popular animes such as dragon ball, Evangelion, Your Lie In April, full metal alchemistetc.

Among the songs that will be performed in this concert are:

“Hikaru Nara” (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso)

Bratja (Fullmetal Alchemist)

“Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku” (Dragon Ball)

“A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” (Evangelion)

“Dream Solister” (Hibike! Euphonium)

We recommend you: Crunchyroll: The animes with dubbing into Latin Spanish that arrive in May

The anime symphonic concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Francisco I. Madero Sports Unit. Admission is free and can be reached from the Tepalcates metro on Line A of the CDMX STCM.

Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area or on social networks. You can also join the channel of Discord from EarthGamer and not miss out on the most relevant news in Google news.