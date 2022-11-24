The Sinaloan Muralist, after having been honored a couple of times in Neiva and Pitalito

Colombia, having received awards and the “Golden Hummingbird”; this time the Honorable Council of the

Colombian government will recognize you.

It will be delivered to the Sinaloan teacher Ernesto Rios Rocha “Exaltation for Merit” by the

Neiva Huila Colombia city council. The recognition according to the proposal presented by

councilman Néstor Rodríguez Andrade, was unanimously approved by the plenary in session

ordinary the month of October.

The delivery will be made official on November 28, 2022 in a solemn act at the Hon.

Council with the presence of the muralist and Mexican cultural manager.

The motivation that led the Council to grant the tribute to Ríos Rocha is for the 17 years that the

manager has promoted the art and culture of Neiva and Huila as well as in other cities of

Colombia, through cultural and artistic exchanges in Mexico and other countries and through the

realization of three of his murals in the capital of Huila.

The Sinaloan artist is currently looking for a way to internationalize his hometown

Mocorito Sinaloa, sponsored by the Grupo Anjor Foundation through a huge Mosaic

that together with the International Manager Cesar Augusto Rincón González and other important managers of

other countries will create to appear in the Magical Town seeking to set a record.

The idea of ​​the Mocorito Muralist is from two perspectives, one would be to promote art, peace and

environment and the other is that the town of Mocorito appears internationally and increases

its tourist level.