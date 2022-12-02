Guadalajara Jalisco.- The municipal government of Guadalajara will deliver food and shelter to homeless people, in addition to offering shelter to those who require it, as part of the Winter Plan 2022.

To carry out the delivery, brigades will be formed with municipal fire departments and police of Guadalajaraas well as state agencies, such as DIF JaliscoUrban Forests and the State Commission for the Search of Persons.

The brigades will take to the streets of areas previously identified by the Civil Protection of Guadalajara as those with the greatest presence of people vulnerable to the cold, in street situations, with street work or migrants, as well as polygons of the city with low temperatures.

The Winter Plan will start on December 5, 2022 and end on February 24, 2023, which will focus on the following points:

Huentitan,

New Ranch,

Fuller,

Tetlan,

Ash tree,

Blue water,

Mexicaltzingo,

Providence,

colomos,

mayor gardens,

south of Guadalajara

The Winter Brigades will provide care support with food and hot drinks, blankets and warm clothing, in addition, night shelter will be offered at the Care Centers and Comprehensive Development of People in Street Situations (CADIPSIC) Las Palmas and Belisario. In addition, it will seek to generate a census of families in vulnerable situations.

We recommend you read:

Citizens in general can join the Winter Plan by donating dinners, warm clothes and new blankets, as well as being part of the DIF Volunteer Service Guadalajarato participate in the accompaniment on night tours.

Where to donate to DIF Guadalajara?

Donations and volunteer registration is made in the Fundraising Area of ​​the DIF General Offices Guadalajaraat Eulogio Parra #2539, in the Lomas de Guevara neighborhood, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The donation of dinners can be made at the facilities of CADIPSIC Las Palmas, with address at Calzada de las Palmas #76, in the Rincón del Agua Azul neighborhood.