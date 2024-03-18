0 COMMENTS
03/18/2024 1:08 pm
Last year a horror film was released that went beyond convention, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which showed us a new facet of the character in which he was seen murdering people left and right, this with the help of lethal tools. That excessive success in terms of memes led the production to announce a sequel, and with that in mind, it seems that it is the first step of something much bigger but in this case with public domain franchises.
Here is what was mentioned by the director ofe Blood and Honey and producer of Jagged Edge, Rhys Frake-Waterfield:
It will be total carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains gang up. We have some incredible sets in mind and some sequences that I think will really surprise people. The films we are working on now as independents are building towards POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE.
Among the films yet to be released are Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrungas well as already established tapes of Blood and Honey 1 and 2. There are more characters, like Sleeping Beauty and it is said that the Mad Hatter is on the way. This will be in a gap of a few years so that fans will soon see the culmination of events.
Here is part of the statement:
When you watch the independent films, you'll see Easter eggs that hint at the crossover. Some of the villains will also disagree, allowing for an intra-group slaughter in an epic monster-on-monster sequence.
Remember that the first of these movies is already streaming.
Via: IGN
Editor's note: This smells a bit like failure to me, I'm not going to lie. Although it will be a fun nod to these works becoming a bit ridiculous, because these films have little fear. If they stream them I'll watch them, because I won't pay for the movie ticket.
#create #universe #horror #films #Disney #classics
Leave a Reply