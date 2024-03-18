It will be total carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains gang up. We have some incredible sets in mind and some sequences that I think will really surprise people. The films we are working on now as independents are building towards POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE.

Among the films yet to be released are Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrungas well as already established tapes of Blood and Honey 1 and 2. There are more characters, like Sleeping Beauty and it is said that the Mad Hatter is on the way. This will be in a gap of a few years so that fans will soon see the culmination of events.

Here is part of the statement:

When you watch the independent films, you'll see Easter eggs that hint at the crossover. Some of the villains will also disagree, allowing for an intra-group slaughter in an epic monster-on-monster sequence.

Remember that the first of these movies is already streaming.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: This smells a bit like failure to me, I'm not going to lie. Although it will be a fun nod to these works becoming a bit ridiculous, because these films have little fear. If they stream them I'll watch them, because I won't pay for the movie ticket.