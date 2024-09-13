Ciudad Juarez.- The Animal Welfare or Anti-Rabies area that in the previous administration passed from the State to the Municipality to the Directorate of Ecology will become a Directorate that will be directed by former councilor Alma Arredondo Salinas, said the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

“Let’s say there will be only two Directorates instead of one, but with the same staff, we will review the budget for next year,” he said.

He added that the Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, is reviewing the regulatory issue so that this area of ​​the Municipality can function as a Directorate.

“It will be a Directorate, but it will remain with the staff it has, obviously the director will be able to make changes, but with that staff,” he said.

On April 14, 2023, the State Health Secretariat handed over the facilities of the Anti-Rabies Center to the Directorate of Ecology, which became the Municipality’s Animal Welfare Center.

The Director of Ecology, César René Díaz Gutiérrez, then received the keys to the facilities from the head of the State Health Secretariat, Rogelio Covarrubias, as well as the donation of furniture to begin operations under the responsibility of the local Government.

“We are ready, RAMM is still working, the Animal Welfare Center is still working, we have not stopped operations; on Saturday I captured 14 dogs, yesterday we had eight interventions. The Department of Ecology continues to coordinate the functions of Animal Welfare and RAMM to this day, I am also waiting for instructions,” Díaz said on Wednesday.