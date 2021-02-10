The worker of a pharmacy was fired when she rejoined after suffering the virus, which she says the owners brought after a trip ALEXIA SALAS Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 02:42



Dismissed after being infected with Covid by her own boss. This is what happened to the worker in a central Murcia pharmacy.

It all started just when the owners of the establishment returned from a trip to a ski resort in the first half of January. They started with symptoms and, although at first they thought it was u