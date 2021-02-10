The worker of a pharmacy was fired when she rejoined after suffering the virus, which she says the owners brought after a trip
Dismissed after being infected with Covid by her own boss. This is what happened to the worker in a central Murcia pharmacy.
It all started just when the owners of the establishment returned from a trip to a ski resort in the first half of January. They started with symptoms and, although at first they thought it was u
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.