Monterrey, Nuevo León.- After the Attorney General’s Office delivered the entire investigation folder on Debanhi’s deathMario Escobar, father of the young woman, reported that he will make a comparison with the expert reports made by the Federal Government and a private team to detect if there are discrepancies in the investigations.

Specifically, he said that they will analyze the results of the autopsy performed on his daughter to establish if the death causewhich according to forensic studies was a deep skull contusion.

“(It is being reviewed) if there is any difference or if there is a person who has carried out some diligence incorrectly, unfortunately until now they are considering that,” he said.

Read more: “I found her, but now I want the truth about what happened”: Debanhi’s father

“They are working with the information to verify and match the conclusions that exist in the two autopsies together with the observation of the National Search Commission.”

Along with the investigation carried out by the State Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Government also conducts its own field investigations and there is a third team hired by the family of Debanhi who also investigates the case.

Escobar held a meeting of almost 8 hours with Griselda Núñez, Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides, and with Luis Enrique Orozco, Deputy Prosecutor of the Public Ministry.

Following the meeting, the father disputed that the investigative videos featuring Debanhi before, during and after the party had been provided to the media.

Read more: “I would do more than a thousand agents”: Father of Yolanda, who has been missing for 28 days

In addition, it approved the dismissal of Rodolfo Salinas, Specialized Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons, and Javier Caballero, Director of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“They should have been discharged long before, I think the Prosecutor (Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero) made the right decision,” he said.