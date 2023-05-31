Tickets are already being sold for the long-awaited concert on August 14 for the 483rd anniversary of Arequipa at the beer garden, which will be the scene of the presentation of international singers Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Vives.

It was learned that the sale is being made through teleticket and the cost ranges from S/180, which is for the panoramic area, to S/550, which corresponds to the VIP area. Also, there are tickets for the family area, which cost S/331, and for the youth area, which cost S/299.

In addition, boxes have been enabled, the cost of which will be S/7,000. Each includes 10 tickets, 40 cans of Arequipa beer and 10 bottles of San Mateo water.

In this edition of the Jardín de la Cerveza, the renowned national artist has confirmed his participation Raul Romero.

