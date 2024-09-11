Ciudad Juarez.- David Abraham and Omar Daniel, 13 years old, are twin brothers who were born with cerebral palsy, a condition that prevents them from moving. They are two of the beneficiaries of a free surgery that will be performed by the Nirata Foundation, AC

The minors are from a group of 10 selected who will have the opportunity to radically change their lives.

Keyla Abigail Morales Talamantes, the children’s mother, said that David is the one who needs the intervention the most, since on a normal day he usually crawls when he is at home, just like his brother, and to move them he uses a wheelchair.

“They crawl around the house and both use wheelchairs to go out, but this operation will be very helpful because I will be able to move with them and they will be able to use a walker, since they are already too heavy to be carried,” Morales said.

Both brothers will have a knee extensor osteotomy to correct the hip, and also an Achilles tenotomy to correct the heel.

Cristián Gutiérrez, president of the Nirata Foundation, AC, said that these interventions for bone problems are carried out with the support of the members of the Juárez Norte Rotary Club, who contributed financially to purchase the material for the operations.

They hope to finish the bone surgeries by the first days of October, since they still need to gather approximately 80 thousand pesos for surgical material, although they already have the specialists who will perform them and are waiting for the Children’s Specialty Hospital to have a space to perform some interventions.

“Children’s needs change, or in other cases we will not be able to support them, sometimes the pathologies progress, for that reason we are putting full throttle to do these surgeries by the end of September or beginning of October,” said Gutiérrez.

In addition to the 10 children who will benefit from the surgeries, there are two older adults who will be operated on, he said.

Nirata Foundation provides free medical evaluations, physical rehabilitation and surgeries for people with bone conditions, such as hip dysplasia, clubfoot, among other conditions.

Those interested in making donations can contact us by phone at (656) 353-3699.