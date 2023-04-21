If you have seen the movie Super Mario Bros., and the box office numbers suggest most of you have, you’ll know that it packs a lot of details. One of them is the inclusion of spikea character first introduced in the games Mario nearly 40 years ago, but has been used sparingly for decades. However, spike has a different and somewhat problematic name in Japan, and Nintendo has finally confirmed that it will be moved in time for the film’s premiere there next week.

“The name of the character blacky that appears in the familiar software of Wrecking Crew will be changed to spikewhich is the same name used in Europe and the United States,” he tweeted. Nintendo Japan. Indeed, from the moment that spike was first introduced until that tweet was posted, he was known as blacky in Japan. The tweet adds that the name change has been done in time for the movie’s arrival. Mario to Japan on April 28, but will apparently apply across the board.

It’s not clear why Nintendo elected blacky rather spike in Japan. It is likely that the character was first named in Japan and that his name was changed to something without racist connotations when he was introduced to Western audiences. As for why it has taken so long to change the name of spikeIt doesn’t actually show up too often. In fact, spike has appeared in games Mario so seldom that most people have probably forgotten it exists, hence the lack of urgency to change its Japanese name to something less offensive.

spike first appeared in the game Wrecking Crew before making its debut on the NES a year later. The character has appeared on and off since then, mainly being referenced through costume changes from Mario instead of making his full comeback. His name in Japan probably had a lot to do with it. Now that her name has been officially changed and she has been introduced to a new generation of fans in the movie Mariomaybe we’ll see spike appear in more games in the future.

The movie of Mario It has already surpassed $700 million at the box office, and with its Japanese release yet to come, it’s almost inevitable that the Illumination film will continue to break records. It’s already the highest-grossing film based on a video game of all time and is on pace to gross more money than any other animated film.

