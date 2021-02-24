People infected by it outbreak that arose in the Vega Alta during the celebration of an illegal party Ten days ago there were already 54 affected, according to Health sources this Wednesday. In addition, the health authorities are investigating two new infections that would have been detected in the last hours related to this outbreak and that attended a funeral in Abarán last Monday.

These two people lived with the deceased, who died suddenly last Sunday and who did not undergo the post-mortem PCR test. Health wants to stop this possible second outbreak as soon as possible and that is why it has scheduled massive PCR tests in Abarán this Thursday for the family clans that attended the funeral, as confirmed by the mayor of Abarán, Jesús Gómez, who insisted on the need to exercise extreme caution “so that the pandemic does not get out of hand again.”

The illegal party, attended by several family clans, took place in the middle of this month of February. Since then, cases have been added that have caused until today 11 admissions to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza. In the last 24 hours, 24 new cases have been recorded in Cieza and Abarán, of which 11 are related to the clandestine celebration.