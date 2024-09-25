Ciudad Juarez.– The Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP), in coordination with the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez, invited the community to participate in the 2024 Juarez Urban Photography Contest, with the theme “What do I like about my city?”

The winners of the twenty-fourth photography contest, which seeks to have participants capture the charm of Ciudad Juárez through photography, will take home up to 12 thousand pesos in each of the two categories, which this time will be analog and digital.

Through the annual photography contest, IMIP seeks to exhibit, recognize and support the talent of participants through urban photography, as well as contribute to generating one of the largest photographic collections on urban themes in the city, so that, with the participating photographs, municipal urban plans, projects and studies can be illustrated, recognizing at all times the author of the work.

This year, there will be no age-based categories, but people of any age, Mexican or foreign nationality, may participate, with the exception of municipal and decentralized public administration personnel.

Interested parties must submit two photographs, digital or analog, in color or black and white, taken only within the geographic boundaries of the municipality of Juárez and no earlier than 2023.

According to the call, photographs that have won awards in another competition or that are in the process of being judged in other competitions will be discarded.

Analog photographs must be printed in a darkroom on 8×10 inch resin or fiber paper and may be in any film format; while digital photographs must not be digitally manipulated through any software that allows alteration in the form of photomontage, filters, collage or digital illustration. Only basic adjustments such as cropping, brightness and contrast are permitted.

The call also states that images produced with artificial intelligence are not permitted.

The deadline for submitting photographic material will be Thursday, November 21, while the awards ceremony will be on December 5 in the Audiovisual Room of IMIP, where first place will win 12 thousand pesos, second place 8 thousand and third place 6 thousand pesos.

For more information, you can consult the competition announcement through the link https://www.imip.org.mx/imip/node/333.

