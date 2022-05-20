Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon to close the working day, the mayor of Mocorito María Elizalde Ruelas was in the town of The Upstairs Ferris Wheelbelonging to the syndicate of Rosa Morada, where he gave one more flag to make official the work of a work highly requested by the inhabitants, such as the construction of a ford bridge.

The necessary work contemplates an economic investment of more than 800 thousand pesos approximately, which will have dimensions of 45 linear meters long by 6 linear meters wide, with tracing and leveling, placement of cyclopean concrete, dentellón 0.50 thick by 1.10 high, dentellón upstream based on concrete F’C 200 kg/cm², filled with ball stone in the area of ​​cyclopean concrete downstream and use of machinery for demolition, to mention some of the work to be carried out.

Accompanying the mayor was the municipal trustee Irlán “Chacho” Tiburcio Olivas Guerrero; the secretary of the H. Ayuntamiento, Eduardo Daniel Robles Sánchez and municipal officials in charge of the areas of Public Works, Social Development and the president of the Mocorito DIF System, Guillermo “Memo” Galindo.

At the construction site, the mayor gave a message in which she stressed that this type

actions are worthwhile, because they are of benefit to the population in general, especially this bridge that has been part of an important communication route, where thousands of people from different communities travel.

Finally, he concluded by thanking the inhabitants who received and accompanied them, whom he also congratulated for this work that will improve their living conditions.