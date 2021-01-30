Having a home, a roof, is for many a right that is born. Unfortunately, many boys and girls come to this world and for various reasons are abandoned or given up for adoption, having to grow up under a dream: to get a family that loves them.

The lives of four Brazilian children, brothers, changed forever. Rafael and Pedro, a gay couple from Brazil, adopted them from a shelter where they lived in the city of Parintins, in the state of Amazonas.

Rafael de Souza and Pedro Miguel de Souza have been married since 2011 and had the dream of having a large family “not only in numbers, but with love, affection and care.”

“Today, we cannot think about our lives before the children arrive. They arrived, changed our lives for the better and will be our children forever.” Rafael Souza declared to the local press.

The couple had married in 2011 in civilian law.

Rafael is a university professor and sees adoption as the crowning of a 9-year cycle after the couple were married in civil law. They signed up for the adoption system three years ago and went through a qualification process with courses and activities.

“After the decision we made, we tried to know the paths of adoption and we were very well received and instructed by the professionals of Parintins County. They gave us training and after the proper procedures, they allowed us the possibility of adoption,” he explained Pedro Miguel in an interview with Portal A Crítica.

The couple says that it was a matter of seeing the children to connect with them, whom they got to know over time and each time they were more eager to go live with Rafael and Pedro. From the shelter and the municipality there was always the best of intentions to help manage this adoption, which was valued by the now parents.

The couple were initially delighted with the siblings and parenthood rose in their hearts: “From the beginning when we visited the shelter, we were delighted and We were captivated by the four brothers, who today are our children. “

The couple now say they live an extremely enriching and difficult experience but like all parents, but that they are really insignificant compared to the love and affection that they live day by day and it solidifies with the passage of time.

The last member to join was Pedro’s mother. Judite Castanheira, 66, who lived in Florianópolis, moved to live with her son, son-in-law and grandchildren in Parintins and is also helping raise the children.