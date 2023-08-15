The Thai Police have completed the investigation into the death of Edwin Arrieta and its conclusions are not encouraging for the future of Daniel Sancho. At the press conference held this Tuesday, the deputy director of the body, Surachate Hakparn -better known as Big Joke-, stated that it was “a premeditated murder” and that “there are no third parties involved.” Now the next step is to send these conclusions to the Prosecutor’s Office to start the oral phase of the trial, where the death penalty for Daniel Sancho will be requested. “It was a planned murder and, generally, the death penalty is requested for these cases,” confirmed the deputy director.

The investigation concludes that the crime occurred in the hotel room that Daniel Sancho rented the previous days. There he went with Edwin after celebrating the Full Moon party, an important tourist event in Ko Pha Ngan, known for its excesses of alcohol and all kinds of narcotic substances. According to the police version, “Sancho wanted to put an end to the sexual relations they both had, so he stabbed him in the right side of the chest. Edwin fell and hit his head on the sink. Later, Sancho dismembered him ».

Despite the fact that the defense of the young Spaniard affirms that there must have been third parties involved in the death of the Colombian doctor and that it was an accident, the Thai Police rules it out: “We have the security recordings and there is no other third person, nor We have found another DNA. Sancho had it planned, the day before he bought the material ». That purchase ticket, which came to light for the first time yesterday, included two knives, gloves and more products that make us suspect the intentions of the Spanish chef.

The Police have Edwin’s shirt with the marks, at the height of the right chest, of a meat cleaver. And although they are still looking for the murder weapon, they have as proof, in addition to the shirt, Sancho’s confession, that he admitted in the second version of him that he murdered and dismembered Edwin Arrieta. He later confessed to the agents that he cut up the body and kept the parts in black garbage bags. Many pieces of the corpse were found in a landfill near the hotel, but others are still missing after being thrown into the sea from a kayak he rented the night of the crime.

US$9,000



In the room where the murder took place, investigators found US$9,000 in the safe. It is assumed that they belong to Sancho, since it was he who made the reservation in that luxurious hotel. Investigators estimate that it took three hours to get rid of all of Arrieta’s personal belongings.

His stay was extended another day after he murdered Edwin. The Police confirm that Sancho spent another night to thoroughly clean the crime scene. Before the discovery of 9,000 dollars in cash, the journalists wondered if there was some kind of criminal business between Arrieta and Sancho, but the Police immediately ruled out such a hypothesis.

Following the conclusions issued by the Thai Police, the future of Daniel Sancho is uncertain. He still remains in the Koh Samui prison hospital unit. A picture of stress has caused his provisional stay to be extended a few more days. Later he will be transferred to a cell that he will share with some thirty prisoners and will remain behind bars until the trial is held, which is supposed to be in the fall.