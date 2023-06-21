Milan central Thiaw lost Luis Diaz and paved the way for Colombia to win 2-0 against the Germans. Senegal achieves the feat: comeback and beat the green and gold 4-2, Manè’s brace was decisive

The good thing is that on paper they were worth little. Because the friendlies of Germany and Brazil have gone from bad to worse. The Germans – with Thiaw and Gosens on the field from 1′ – confirmed the period of crisis, losing 2-0 against a Colombia led by Juan Cuadrado, author of the assist to Luis Diaz (after Thiaw lost the mark) and the penalty in the final which ended the games. The Rossoneri centre-back had been the protagonist at the beginning of the match with a sensational last man save on Luis Diaz, only to tarnish a very good performance with that error in the positioning phase which caused the South Americans to take the lead. This is Germany’s third consecutive unsuccessful friendly, after a 3-3 draw against Ukraine and a 1-0 defeat against Poland. See also Barcelona in an emergency for Inter: not only Koundé, Araujo will also miss the San Siro match

Cue the Selecao — Second test on Iberian soil for Brazil and also the last friendly before getting serious again, in September, for the world qualifiers. But the evening for the Seleçao is bitter, because the second knockout in the last three post-World Cup outings arrives in Lisbon. While the uncertainty about the coach’s future remains, with the federation willing to wait for Ancelotti until next summer, the green-and-gold national team complains of many uncertainties in the defensive phase and an ineffective game, especially against a brilliant Senegal led by Mané. The Africans even give the Brazilians a poker after going down in the first minutes and close 4-2.

EQUILIBRIUM — Menezes changes only two elements compared to the previous test with Guinea, with Malcom and Bruno Guimaraes for Rodrygo and Casemiro (both with knee pain). Cissé responds with a strong eleven of his best elements, from Koulibaly to Mané, passing through Gueye and Sarr. The unscrupulous attitude of both guarantees opportunities and fun, with a predominant Seleçao in the first 20′ thanks to a highly inspired Vinicius. From him come the first ideas that ignite the public (between 2′ and 5′), and again from the Real ace the millimetric cross for Paquetà’s winning shot that breaks the balance after 11′. Brazil plays well on the ground, easily breaks through on the left and nearly doubles with Richarlison and a free-kick from Danilo. But Senegal does not stand by and responds in kind. Having taken the measures on the green and gold and dragged by an amazing Sarr, the Senegalese found fertile ground to break through on the right, where Ayrton Lucas betrayed some gaps in the coverage phase. Diallo’s equalizer in the 23rd minute is the result of half-feat, an extraordinary left-footed volley from the center of the area, but he is the son of yet another attack along the right out. See also CIAR | Alba, PS6-7: Gryazin leader, the Crugnola-Andolfi fight heats up

SUPER MANE’ — Menezes thinks it well to raise the center of gravity to increase the pressure at the start of the second half, but the distance between the departments and the bad evening of Bruno Guimares and Joelinton pave the way for the deadly African one-two. First with an unfortunate own goal by Marquinhos following an attempt by Sarr (53′) then with a splendid right-footed shot by Mané that was unstoppable for Ederson (56′). Brazil was lucky enough to immediately find a random goal with Marquinhos (58′), but the entrances of Pedro, Rony and Veiga didn’t bring the desired results. For Senegal it is enough to lock themselves in their own half to avoid danger and bring home a solid result. Final icing, the penalty of the definitive 4-2 won and scored by Mané in the 97th minute. Ciss, Sarr, Diallo and the former Liverpool player are the best on the pitch in terms of detachment. See also Here is the official press release from Juventus on the resignation of the board of directors

