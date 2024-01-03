Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski called on the West to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine

Poland made a proposal to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine. The head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, called on the West to make a similar decision in order to provide Kyiv with the opportunity to launch strikes on Russian territory.

According to him, the West should respond to “the latest attack on Ukraine” by providing Ukraine with long-range missiles that “will allow the destruction of launch sites and command centers.”

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Russia called Poland's idea of ​​supplying long-range missiles a call of madmen

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrey Klimov considered Poland's call for the transfer of long-range weapons is a sign of dementia.

This is one of the next signs of dementia of the current galaxy of politicians in the EU and NATO countries. Andrey KlimovDeputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs See also Named the most popular cities among Muscovites to buy an apartment

In addition, Klimov recalled that the Russian Armed Forces have weapons at their disposal that can fly around the globe and reach any target.

In turn, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova noted that Russia is carrying out attacks on military targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in response to the actions of Kyiv. The politician drew attention to the fact that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine does not contribute to resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations, but to inflaming it. “Once again the West is delaying the completion of this process by peace,” she believes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reminded Sikorsky about the fall of Ukrainian missiles on Polish territory

Meanwhile, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova wondered the question is what range should the missiles proposed by Sikorsky for delivery to Ukraine have? “These missiles, according to Sikorsky, should have a range that allows them to reach the borders of Poland? Wasn’t it enough for them that they had already flown in from the territory of Ukraine?” – she wrote, adding that New Year's wishes should come true.

The diplomat emphasized that such ideas of American origin could turn against Warsaw itself.

The missiles that Zakharova reminded about fell to Polish territory in the village of Przewodów in November 2022. After Warsaw's initial suspicions towards Moscow, US President Joe Biden told foreign NATO partners that the fall of the missiles was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the missile most likely actually belonged to the Ukrainian air defense system. He stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance has no evidence that the incident is related to Russia.