The nerves are on edge. This can also be felt during the “Anne Will” talk on the evening before the Corona summit. What is the right strategy to fight the pandemic?

Berlin – the Chancellor calls it the “emergency brake”. Anne Will opens her talk on Sunday evening in the First with an explanation of what exactly is meant by this: Among other things, night curfew until 5 a.m. from an incidence of 100 and school closings from a value of 200. “Bureaucracy, vaccination debacle and increasing numbers of infections – does the emergency brake help now?”, Anne Will wants to know from her guests – they agree: That is clearly not enough.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) – Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, switched on

Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, switched on Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) – Bundestag Vice President and Deputy Party Chairman, switched on

Bundestag Vice President and Deputy Party Chairman, switched on Dr. Janosch Dahmen (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Doctor and member of the Bundestag

Doctor and member of the Bundestag Ulrich Weigeldt – Federal chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners

Federal chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners Samiha Shafy – time-Editor in the politics department

The journalist Samiha Shafy, who spent 2020 in New York from March to October, starts looking back with praise: “I looked very envious of Germany in March last year. We were in the apocalypse in New York and Germany seemed to manage it prudently and successfully ”. But the situation has now turned 180 degrees. “Now it’s the other way around,” Shafy begins to criticize. Since last October things have been going “downwards”. The policy of the federal government seems “discouraged, headless, confused”, she thinks. Two thirds of German citizens – according to current polls, allegedly – are right: the majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the federal government’s pandemic management.

Green doctor brings out the panic club at “Anne Will”: “They will all die”

The very big panic club brings her senior physician Dr. Janosch Dahmen out. The Bündnis ’90 / Grünen MP was active in the emergency medical service of the Berlin fire brigade last November. Visibly excited, he barks around: “We have lost 65,000 lives in 140 days. These are parents, mothers, grandparents who all planned to go on living. ”Dahmen is drawing the devil on the wall for the future:“ The group that is now at risk, the 50 to 80 year olds, are all unvaccinated. They’ll all die. Many will die. Many will have episodes for the rest of their lives. ”Dahmen continues incoherently:“ We can’t just say: Well, that just happens. ”And rants:“ That is nothing that we should develop as a consensus in this country. “

General practitioner boss Ulrich Weigeldt hesitantly counters the angry senior physician with a few facts: “The excess mortality in 2020 only affected people over 80,” he corrects the harsh general criticism. And gets help from Bundestag deputy Wolfgang Kubicki, who bitingly comments: “I would warn against that colleague Dahmen is operating with potential deaths in order to limit the questioning of certain measures.”

FDP Vice Kubicki accuses the federal government of lack of intelligence in “Anne Will”

But even the FDP vice-president cannot be shot across the bow of the federal government. When it comes to warming up, Kubicki initially speaks of “failures” through which “hundreds of thousands of people are mentally and materially stressed”. When there was no contradiction in the group in which no representatives of the government representatives were present, he followed it up and accused the country management of several times of lack of intellectual strength: “That is a question of intelligence.” And: “I think it makes sense that we should think intelligently about how we can cope with the situation. ”And specifically names the criticized CoronaApp, which is now finally being retrofitted, as well as the slow use of rapid tests. If things continue like this, Kubicki says, people would no longer trust the democratic order to cope with the problems.

After so much negative mood, Anne Will is finally getting the hang of it and now wants to hear strategies from her guests. The first suggestion – although not new: General practitioners should be included in the vaccination. Ulrich Weigeldt does the math: The nationwide doctors are equivalent to 50,000 small vaccination centers. “What is the reason not to get started right away?” He asks, visibly piqued. And tells of patients who stand in the practices and say that they “don’t want to be driven 40 kilometers in the country ambulance to the vaccination center when the family doctor lives next door”.

Schwesig bought a LucaApp license for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Dahmen also predicts: “We will have so much vaccine in six weeks that we will not get those with the current structures inoculated.” And makes it clear that family and company doctors are essential “to get into the mode, really speed up do.”

Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig also announces: Instead of the controversial CoronaApp, the state government has now acquired the license for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to use the LucaApp to advance the digitization of contact tracking. Kubicki is visibly pleased, who says “very good” from his monitor. Schwesig also proudly announces: The general practitioners in their state will also be vaccinating from next week, not after Easter.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

The good thing about criticism: It’s so easy to hand out. And almost all of the guests that evening make use of this simplicity, and they all agree that what the federal government is doing is miserable. Only Manuela Schwesig dares to look ahead – but only after she has also properly distributed. The talk left the viewer with the impression: Okay, scolding was probably necessary. But: how is it better now? And: who will implement it then? The countries? The municipalities or the federal government? There was a big question mark …

