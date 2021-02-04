The problem with video games is that cheating doesn’t last forever. That is, once you become familiar with the strategies of the machine, beating the opponent is really very simple. But in the new consoles, this could change thanks to a system that is learning from the human to not be defeated.

Sony proposed a dynamic system that modify the difficulty level of video games based on the skill shown by the player, increasing or decreasing the level as the artificial intelligence that controls it deems appropriate.

By introducing these changes, games become sophisticated, aiming to create systems that can learn from players and react in real time to their decisions, which would allow to create unique stories for each person.

The Japanese company patented a machine learning system with which it is possible to “determine the ability of one or more video game players to defeat an opponent who is not a player”.

Fighting the machine will be more complex

Player X-ray

Historically, the skill and characteristics of computer-controlled players are a key part of the success of almost any game.

The system would analyze the player’s ability to defeat the final boss, in order to identify the methods you use for this, both those who are successful and those who do not. Based on the data you collect, you can vary the difficulty of the game, increasing or decreasing it, as explained in the text of the patent.

The AI ​​would also be able to modify some mechanics of the video game to adapt them to the new level of difficulty, that is, it could change the strategies by which the final boss is guided if it detects that the player hardly encounters problems to defeat him, or on the contrary, to help him after several failed attempts.

In this sense, AI is used for certain functions in video game development, such as controlling physical aspects of virtual worlds, the behavior or intelligence of characters or enemies, but these virtual worlds are also used as safe test environments.

The current resurgence of AI comes hand in hand with the expansion of the internet and the power of hardware to harness them. By learning from the data with which they are trained, different generative techniques allow creating artificial content.

The expectations that users have on next-gen consoles like the PS5 are high. his processability opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities, beyond beautiful graphics thanks to new AMD graphics chips.

In recent years, AI had a strong push from deep learning (use of artificial neural networks to learn representations in data). One of the reasons is the existence of graphic processors used to make –speed and in parallel– matrix multiplication calculations necessary when working with neural networks.

