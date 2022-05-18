HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

May 18, 1972

Coastal ejidos will be livestock areas. Given the low agricultural productivity due to the reduced cultivation areas, twelve ejidos located in the marsh area will dedicate a large part of their endowment surface to the planting of pastures with a view to becoming livestock areas. The Rio Fuerte Commission has been asked to speed up studies to determine what type of grass should be planted, which variety is best suited to the conditions of the land. The ejidos will be Topolobampo, Tortugas, 20 de Noviembre and Médanos de San Esteban.

They will accept women in the FBI. Washington. Patrick Gray, acting director of the FBI, reported that the agency will open its doors to female agents for the first time in history. Gray said that he anticipates some criticism for such action, due to the possible dangers faced by the agents. However, he added, “it is something that has to be put into practice.” Gray made the proposal in a meeting with the 15 main assistants who worked with J. Edgar Hoover, during his 40 years at the head of the organization.

One of the most important of these told him: “You will find no opposition to that.” The interim director had urged Hoover earlier in the year to drop his opposition to the officers when two women sued, accusing Hoover of discrimination, but he couldn’t convince him. The lawsuit is still pending. Gray commented on the important change, while he was getting ready with his wife, for a weekend trip.

Celebration for the Valenzuela twins. The beautiful twins Patricia and Leticia Valenzuela Villa were very congratulated on the 12th, on the occasion of having completed another year of existence. In their honor, a lively youth party was held with the assistance of a large number of friends, who affectionately congratulated them and gave them splendid gifts. In the course of the day, both received beautiful flower arrangements, with best wishes for their happiness.

May 18, 1997

They withdraw coin phones. Telmex will proceed to remove the coin-operated devices from the public booths and will replace them with new equipment that operates with metal cards, which are state-of-the-art technology and have been pushing hard. It is also intended to expand the installed capacity of telephone booths by 100%, both in the city and in rural areas. A tour is carried out in both areas, in order to detect where these devices are needed and where it will be possible to replace those that already exist, but which are quite deteriorated.

Teachers and grenadiers collide. México, DF Six wounded were the gift for the national teachers in their day. Grenadiers attacked CNTE teachers when they managed to advance over the fence placed in the vicinity of the Los Pinos official residence. The advanced party was led by members of the CNTE Negotiating Commission, whose objective was to reach Los Pinos to meet with officials of the Presidency, since they rejected the 16% increase granted to them by the SEP.

Turkish offensive against Kurds. Habur. Armored personnel carriers, trucks equipped with cannons and others with fuel, crossed the border of Iraq to reinforce the Turkish military forces that persecute Kurdish guerrillas, who are members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Sources said that 30 Kurdish guerrillas have been killed in clashes near the border since the start of the offensive. The insurgents were fleeing towards the border with Iran.