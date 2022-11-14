Last Sunday a march was held in Mexico City in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE); the attendees met at the Ángel de la Independencia to later arrive at the Republic Square.

However, on his arrival at the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolutionthe sources were activated when the people who gathered were waiting to hear José Wioldenberg’s speech.

It was through social networks that some of the attendees showed a video of how the jets of water came out of the ground, drenching the protesters, but there were those who managed to contain the water with their feet.

They also pointed out that the rally against the electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to be oppressed with this act, as well as the declaration of an environmental contingency in the Valley of Mexico.

CDMX government operates the fountains

After the claims about the lighting of the fountains in the Plaza de la República, the Government Works Secretariat capital, pointed out that the operation of these is automatic and is scheduled from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In this way, the agency pointed out that it was not an intentional act with the purpose of affecting those attending the march and as soon as they found out what was happening through social networks, they turned them off to avoid further inconvenience.