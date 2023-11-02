Accident in Milan, who the victims are and the heartbreaking memory of a friend of theirs about the evening: in reality they shouldn’t have been there

At this time, all investigations are underway by the police to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.accident happened in Milan, at dawn on Wednesday 1 November. Unfortunately, Luigi Giallonardi and Bennardo Pagani, aged 24 and 26, have passed away.

A friend, who was clubbing with them, explained that actually they shouldn’t have been there. They had chosen that route to avoid traffic and to go to McDonald’s to eat after party.

From what has emerged the accident occurred shortly before 5 on Wednesday 1 November. Precisely along via Forlanini, on the road that leads to Linate airport, a Milan.

A guy who was driving a Golf, result then without a license and tested positive for alcohol, hit an Opel with a family on board. Among these also a little girl of just 8 years old.

All people involved in the accident are soon go out from vehicles. But it is just a few moments later that a Peugeot with 6 boys on board has them buffer yourself in turn. This impact appeared much more serious than expected. Unfortunately Luigi Giallonardi the friend died instantly at the age of 26 Bennardo Pagani instead, after transport to hospital. A friend of theirs in an interview with The dayhe remembered those moments.

Accident in Milan, the memory of a friend of the victims

We should have remembered it as an evening of fun. And instead we are upset because our friends are no longer here. The pain we feel is indescribable. They shouldn’t have been in via Forlanini. They passed through there on a mandatory detour, probably decided to avoid the traffic on via Corelli given the large influx of people at The Beach. I was with them at the party, they wanted to go and eat at McDonald’s after the disco.