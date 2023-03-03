CMDX.- ​​The bench of Brunette in the Congress of Mexico City accused an alleged act of corruption in a construction contract in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s officewithout knowing that it was during the management of the morenista Layda Sansorescurrent governor of Campeche.

the deputy Marcela Fuente promoted a point of agreement through which Morena demanded the accountability of the PAN mayoress Lia Limonwhom he urged to reissue the detailed report on the company’s agreement ABC Study.

The morenista explained that the contract was awarded through direct award byr 12 million 840 thousand pesos to rehabilitate a Civil Protection building in Álvaro Obregón, which was not remedied.

However, the bench of PAN joined the point of agreement immediately, which took Morena deputies by surprise, who realized that the alleged irregularity was in 2021, when Layda Sansores was licensed from her position as mayor of Álvaro Obregón

The mayor’s office governed by Limón confirmed the information, detailing that the contract was endorsed on May 21, 2021, during the management of alberto esteva, who took office after Sansores’ license to seek the governorship of Campeche.

The contract was approved for an original amount of 10 million 935 thousand 631 pesosand then assigned a additional amount for one million 904 thousand 442 pesosgiving a total of 12 million 840 thousand 74 pesos, with an end date of October 30, 2021.

“They confuse the administration of Layda Sansores and the Morena government of Benito Juárez, in Quintana Roo,” warned PAN member Luisa Gutiérrez Ureña, recalling that in 2022 Morena requested the mayor’s appearance Santiago Taboada due to the increase in the crime rates of Benito Juárez, although the figure actually corresponded to the municipality of Quintana Roo governed by Morena.

Faced with the obvious Morena’s mistake, a series of accusations began between various benches in the CDMX Congress, and then the morenistas tried to change two of the three resolutions; One of them was to urge the Comptroller to investigate the indicated irregularities, for which the PRD member Jorge Gaviño described the setback of the morenistas as a tacky change“.

“If there was an irregularity in this administration or in the previous one? It is the same, we have the obligation to review, whoever it is, Or are we just going to review the opponents?“questioned the PRD deputy.

By changing the agreement point, Morena tried to call the mayor Lía Limón to account for a contract with the company Soluciones Empresariales Klee.

“This company is the favorite of Benito Juárez and Coyoacán, and I ask them: what services does it provide? I can’t find out why they are given contracts of so many millions of pesos when there are so many needs,” questioned the Morenista Valentina Batres.

In the end, the point with the modification was voted on, but the vote was rejected in the absence of a quorum, after the PAN deputies left the plenary session, so it will be resumed until the discussion next Tuesday, March 7.

We recommend you read: