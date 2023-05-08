Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They were warned: violent fans, arrested and sanctioned in Millos-Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
They were warned: violent fans, arrested and sanctioned in Millos-Santa Fe


close

fans

Violent fans arrested.

Photo:

Government Sector

Violent fans arrested.

Authorities report first results after announcement of security measures.

The events that occurred in recent days with the bars of the teams in Colombia have been a key point for Bogota measures are taken.

See also  Press review - "Without a single vote": Sunak's arrival in power, according to the international press

(You may be interested in: Video: these are the most sought after barras bravas in Bogotá)

The authorities of the capital of the country implemented new measures from the game this Sunday, Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.

first results

Well, this same Sunday the arrest of two fans who committed violent acts was confirmed.

The Secretary of Government, Felipe Jimenez, confirmed: “@PoliciaBogota has just transferred 2 people to the Police Inspector in Campín. There were acts of physical violence and they were arrested”he said on his Twitter account.

In addition, he reported: “These two people will be restricted from entering the stadium for up to 5 years.”

SPORTS

See also  Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, third gold medal for Sofia Raffaeli

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#warned #violent #fans #arrested #sanctioned #MillosSanta

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Right turn in Chile: Boric retreats and the extreme right becomes the first political force

Right turn in Chile: Boric retreats and the extreme right becomes the first political force

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result