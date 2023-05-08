They were warned: violent fans, arrested and sanctioned in Millos-Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Violent fans arrested.
Government Sector
Authorities report first results after announcement of security measures.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The events that occurred in recent days with the bars of the teams in Colombia have been a key point for Bogota measures are taken.
(You may be interested in: Video: these are the most sought after barras bravas in Bogotá)
The authorities of the capital of the country implemented new measures from the game this Sunday, Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.
first results
Well, this same Sunday the arrest of two fans who committed violent acts was confirmed.
The Secretary of Government, Felipe Jimenez, confirmed: “@PoliciaBogota has just transferred 2 people to the Police Inspector in Campín. There were acts of physical violence and they were arrested”he said on his Twitter account.
In addition, he reported: “These two people will be restricted from entering the stadium for up to 5 years.”
We meant it.@PoliceBogota He has just transferred 2 people to the Police Inspector in Campín.
There were acts of physical violence and they were arrested.
These two people will be restricted from entering the stadium for up to 5 years.
fans YES
violent NO pic.twitter.com/ZHOVG3cZne
— Felipe Jiménez Angel 👍 (@felipeangell) May 8, 2023
SPORTS
