“They were very ill… some were very pale, some fainted and others vomited,” said Sarah, describing the poisoning of around 50 of her colleagues at the Yazaki company, on the Juan Gabriel axis, after they allegedly ate food that was in poor condition last week.

He said that he did not eat what was served that day: pork or pork rinds in green sauce, since when he saw the appearance of the food he decided not to eat it. Then he noticed that his colleagues began to call 911 and go to the infirmary, where they were overwhelmed but also did not give access to ambulances. “They said that they did not have to give them service with the ambulances, that was what the infirmary was for. From the infirmary they were sending them directly to the Social Security, because they did not want them to intervene and they did not want to let them pass so they could receive medical attention, they wanted to give it to them themselves,” he described. Apparently, one worker, Juan Hernández, 27 years old, lost his life as a result of the incident. In this regard, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to broncoaspiration of food remains and revealed that it has not received a complaint from the victim’s family in the case.

Meanwhile, the State Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (Coespris) announced that it suspended the kitchen of plant I to make up for the shortcomings observed by the agency, which were not detailed. However, Sarah said that she was able to witness some of the irregularities. “When I went to induction, I don’t know if they reuse the glasses. They are supposed to put a pile of glasses that are new and a colleague wanted to grab one but it already had juice on it, it’s like they reuse the glasses that are not sunken or scratched. They wash them and put them back there,” said the border worker. She said she was happy to have listened to her instinct of not consuming what was offered in the maquiladora, since inside the factory the employees with discomfort formed a long line while they were attended to one by one by the medical staff that the harness producer has. “Yes, yes (I would have gotten sick). Everyone ate, but I didn’t, because of how the food looked,” she said. For her part, Isela Molina Alcay, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), explained that industrialists usually hire external companies to handle the food. In this sense, the business leader suggested that the responsibility for the tragedy could fall on the person in charge of the kitchen, and that she in turn should have a civil liability policy for emergencies, such as what occurred last week in Yazaki, a factory that has not given a position. “The maquiladora is responsible and supportive of what its suppliers do or do not do, but a contract must be made where the responsibility for the good handling of food is the supplier’s,” said the head of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra).

Although the maquiladora’s version of events has been sought on repeated occasions, it has not responded to the requests and has not established communication with this media. For his part, Sergio Colin, president of Index-Juárez, emphasized that they regret the death and are analyzing the event. “We regret the loss of one of the collaborators as a result of the unfortunate event, but we are about to confirm a meeting with the directors for support and follow-up, as always urging our partners to redouble efforts for the well-being of the collaborators,” he said. Employees of the Yazaki company in Ciudad Juárez suspended until further notice a work stoppage scheduled for yesterday due to the poisoning of 50 workers of the maquiladora and the death of one of his colleagues at IMSS 35 after feeling unwell.

