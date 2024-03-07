Before the vandalization of National Palace for angry normalistas of AyotzinapaPresident Lopez Obrador commented:

“What we want is to know the truth and we are going to achieve it. I have confidence in that,” she said, and ventured an impossible:

“We are going to find the young people, which is the most important thing.”

The truth, however, is the “historical” one described by Jesus Murillo Karam (today a political prisoner under the insane charge that he disappeared the boys), and the only way to “find the young people” requires the genetic study of the remains recovered from Cocula garbage dump and the San Juan River by the defunct PGR and the former director of the Criminal Investigation Agency (now a fugitive), Tomás Zerón de Lucio.

After the firecrackers in Governoratehe Senate and the Chancellery; of the gate burst in it FGR Rooting Center and the destruction yesterday from the side door of Palace, AMLO He gave in to the demand and promised to meet with the Protestants within a period of no more than 20 days.

“I want to have more evidence because I want to talk to them, and evidence of how the investigation was manipulated to protect certain people. The responsibility that their lawyers and the supposed defenders of human rights have (…) and other organizations (…) and what they want, is not that we come to know the truth and justice is done, but that they already have it as a flag in against us…”

If you have other evidence, the “evidence” you present will not prove your assertions because what is verifiable is contained in the exhaustive recommendation of the CNDH prior to Rosario Piedra, which contains abundant suggestions that it has irresponsibly refused to recognize for more than five years.

López Obrador insists on the nonsense that he is personally conducting the investigation (he is neither a lawyer nor does he have the powers of the Public Ministry).

This Wednesday's truck shows the political rupture between the Los 43 and the 4t movement, although both make fun of the lie that the “historical truth” is an invention.

Both insist on involving the military, the former the Army as an institution and AMLO a handful of innocent soldiers, but now he denies his former allies and they accuse him of “betrayal.”

It is not in their interests to admit that the conclusion reached since the beginning of 2015 has solid support.

Although the case remained open, in substance it was resolved and furthermore, through means other than those of the PGR, the previous CNDH confirmed that the normalistas were killed by Guerreros Unidos in the Cocula garbage dump and their remains dissipated in the San Juan River.

To scientifically demonstrate its conclusion, the CNDH proposed the genetic analysis of 114 bone remains at the University of Innsbruck, but neither the 4t nor Vidulfo Rosales nor the Centro Pro nor the FGR nor the GIEI, nor the Argentine team wanted them to be studied because They sense or know that the garbage dump's thesis would be corroborated, which means saying goodbye to their factious pretensions…

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author:

CNDH striker and UN “adversary”

The SEDENA and the CNDH warned it

But he does not give up the Peña award

#suited