Sa new wind is blowing from the Tasman Sea: and it is a storm wind. Remember the All Blacks ruling the world? They were the strongest team in history, not just oval. Almost unbeatable. Richie McCaw, leader and flag of the only national team capable of two consecutive world titles (2011 and 2015), between 2001 and 2015, played 148 games in an all-black jersey: winning 131, drawing 2 and losing 15. With a percentage of successes equal to 88.5. Less than a decade has passed. Yet, the comparison with the present is jarring. New Zealand, since the now 58-year-old Ian Foster became their coach, has played 41 matches: they have won 28, drawn 2 and lost 11.