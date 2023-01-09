On its back it had a sort of “backpack” inside which the guards of Abbotsford prison, in British Columbia, Canada, found 30 grams of crystal meth: a carrier pigeon, captured by the agents, was used to bring drugs to the inside the penitentiary.

For the moment, the authorities of the facility have not been able to trace who, among the 500 inmates, used the ploy to introduce illegal substances. In recent years, prison officials have stepped up their controls on drones that drop contraband items into prison facilities.

Last month, a drone dropped a firearm into the Mission Institution, a minimum and medium security prison. John Randle, Pacific regional chairman of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said inmates could then revert to “old school” methods like pigeon pigeons or “throwing,” meaning someone from outside throws a package over the fences knowing that they will find the addressee beyond the wall.

An expert told Canadian media about two plausible ways to use a pigeon to deliver drugs. The first consists in directing the animal over the fence into the prison, the second in training the bird for months to recognize the prison as its home.

Someone would then carry the bird outside, strap the “load” on its back and release it to return “home”.