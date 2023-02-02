Giuseppina Grande was supposed to be discharged yesterday morning, but a sudden illness struck her down: the Public Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation

A very unpleasant episode that will require investigations to be clarified took place yesterday in Arzano, in the province of Naples. Josephine Great, a 49-year-old local woman, died two days after undergoing plastic surgery. The prosecutor has opened an investigation.

all ad Arzano are shocked by the news of the disappearance of a still very young woman, who would soon have had her 50th birthday. Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours, in the aftermath of the drama that hit Giuseppina.

“Those news that taste incredible, bye Giuseppina“, he writes a friend. “We were supposed to celebrate your 50th birthday“, comments another acquaintance. Or yet another:

How can you make sense, how can you keep looking at the sky and smile, how can you… What shall we say to your adored little niece? You will be the most beautiful story we will tell him. We will miss you Giuseppina Grande you emptied us, destroyed us. Vittoria will know what a wonderful woman you have been. Hi Pinarella!

What happened to Giuseppina Grande

The woman had been admitted to the clinic a few days ago Villa of Flowers of Acerra, where the doctors of the structure subjected her to an operation of abdominal plastic surgery on last Monday.

The operation seemed to have been perfectly successful and in fact hers were scheduled for yesterday resignation and his return home.

His husband early in the morning he arrived at the facility to pick her up, but he immediately realized that something was wrong.

Giuseppina Grande allegedly accused a sudden illness in the early hours of yesterday morning and the doctors immediately rushed her to the operating room for try to save her life. However, despite her many efforts, nothing could be done for her.

The husband reported the incident to the Carabinieri. The Prosecutor of Naples has opened an investigation file and seized the woman’s body and medical records.

