Zacatecas.- The two bodies that were hanged a bridge in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, corresponded to active military personnel of the Ministry of National Defensel (Sedena), sources close to the Zacatecas Secretary of Public Security revealed this Sunday.

According to a post by the day, The two young people who were murdered and later hanged on a road bridge in the municipal capital of Ciudad Cuauhtémoc last Wednesday, January 26, were originating from San Pedro Coyutla of the municipality of Chalma, Veracruz and were in active service in the state of Zacatecas.

It was revealed that the two bodies were identified as Gabriel N. and Luis Angel N. and they have already been handed over to their relatives in the state of Veracruz.

versions handled by the day, iThey indicate that the two soldiers would have been deprived of their liberty by members of organized crime on the day that the military elements were on their day off.

The two bodies of the soldiers were hanged on January 26 on the same road bridge, where nine bodies were hanged on November 28, however, this time the bodies were located on the ground.

According to reports, the discovery occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, January 26, after the presence of half-naked bodies tied hand and foot and with a rope around their neck was reported on the vehicular bridge of federal highway number 45 in Cuauhtemoc City.

The Zacatecas Public Security Spokesperson He reported at the time that after the report the security corporations were mobilized, confirming the location of two men who no longer had vital signs.