Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The two victims who were found buried in a clandestine grave in the vicinity of the community of San Alberto, Higuera de Zaragoza, in the municipality of Ahome, Sinaloa, on Friday morning by members of the group Rastreadoras por la Paz de Sinaloa and Jovenes Buscadoras de Ahome, they were deprived of life by bullets and they also had blows on different parts of the body.

The boys were identified by the authorities as Jesús G, who lived in Los Mochis, and Jesús R, a resident of the port of Mazatlán. He transpired that both had been murdered for a short time.

Read more: Motorcycle food delivery man collides head-on with a car in Los Mochis, Sinaloa