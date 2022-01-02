The bond born between Chester and Tony, two dogs who did not know each other and who are now inseperable

They are called Chester and Tony and they are two sweet little dogs, who after having been save yourself, have established a special relationship. Arrived at the refuge, yes they consoled each other and now of course, they have become inseparable. Seeing them together is truly beautiful for everyone, as you can see that after so much suffering, they are happy.

Each animal should have its own beautiful happy ending. However, this is not possible, many puppies are forced to live mistreatment and cruelty, without ever knowing love.

Little Chester was found living in a neighborhood like stray. A local lady wanted to help him. In fact, he tried to win hers confidence with food.

After she succeeded in her goal, she tried to get him into hers home. Its purpose was just to keep it for some day, waiting to find another one family.

However, his dogs never have accepted this puppy. For this reason, the woman had no choice but to ask for the intervention of the boys of Hope For Paws. The latter when they learned the sad affair, soon intervened for to save that little one.

Chester despite what he had gone through, he broke up to take quickly. Indeed it was happy to meet those kind people. It was during those minutes that the volunteers received another phone call, however to save little Tony. Had been abandoned in that same neighborhood.

The bond born between Chester and Tony

This little dog was sad and lonely on the side of a road. He just wished he could go back to those people who were his world to him. However, his family had chosen to abandon it and the pain the dog was experiencing was unimaginable.

On the way to the shelter, perhaps little Chester had understood the suffering that he was experiencing and has always remained at his side. Even during the medical examination, he did what he could to console him. Here is the video of what happened below:

Since that time, the two dogs have become practically inseparable. For this very reason, the boys decided to make announcements for theirs couple adoption. After what they have lived, they just cannot be separated, as together they manage to overcome many sufferings.