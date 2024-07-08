Just over seventeen miles off the coast of the city of Jacksonville, state of Florida, United Statesa Boat capsized with five sailors on boardwho They were rescued by the Coast Guard in an exhaustive procedure.

At times calm and friendly, the sea offers the possibility of contemplating the horizon and admiring nature from another point of view, however, there are times when the tide betrays sailors and The mild climate turns into a dramatic episode of survival.

A chaotic scene occurred a few miles off the coast of Jacksonville, when a boat fell victim to the strong temperament of the tide and It capsized with five sailors on board, leaving them to their fate in the middle of the sea.At approximately 10:15 AM, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a 911 call from the local sheriff’s office about the accident.

“In water, Situations can become unpredictable and dangerous in an instant.“So it’s critical to be prepared,” said Commander Nick Barrow, Jacksonville Sector Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

In a statement posted on the official United States Coast Guard News website, Barrow added: “Having life jackets for everyone on board your boat can help save lives. by providing essential buoyancy and increasing visibility in the water.”

The rescue mission on the coast of Florida

To carry out the rescue operation, the The Coast Guard sent a boat from its base in Mayport and an air crew from the Air Station in Savannah.according to information shared by the organization.

The five crew members of the capsized boat were rescued by the Coast Guard. Photo:United States Coast Guard News

Upon arrival in the area, The rescue crew encountered the five boaters wearing life jackets. and sitting on the underside of the overturned boatAfter the rescue operation, they were received by their families and members of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWS).

The ship from which they were rescued It was left adrift in the ocean and the owner had to take charge of its rescue.Coast Guard officials explained in the statement.