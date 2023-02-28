Argentina.- The touching reunion viral spread recently on the TikTok social network, has made a girl explode with comments, since she showed her return to Argentina, to see her grandparents again after years away from her country.

The protagonists of the viral video, a granddaughter with her grandparents, who upon seeing her in front of her return from the United States to Argentina They had an emotional reunion, since their greatest fear of never seeing her again vanished.

Pilar Baragiola, went to study in the United States, and through her TikTok account, she has shared scenes with her friends, the nostalgia His father’s visit by going to New York to see her in person again, he even showed his happiness after Argentina won the World Cup, this time, he stole thousands of hearts by showing two of his loved ones.

The girl, through her account ‘@pilarbaragiola’, in the video broadcast on the Asian digital platform, added the tender family moment along with the description, “Today I returned to Argentina after 3 years and this was the reaction of my grandparents.”

At the beginning of the scene, the young woman entered the home for the elderly, where she said, “Christmas came early”the gentlemen upon hearing that voice that causes them so much happiness, could not help but get excited.

While the old man He ran to hug her and fill her with kisses, He told her how much he missed her and that he thought he would never see her again, since she had been gone for years.

Between tears that ran down her face and a loud cry full of happiness and nostalgia, her grandmother also approached, so before the show of love, the creator of the content pointed out, “We were always very close and from the day I left they were afraid of not seeing me again, 89 years old and they are still here luckily.”

We recommend you read:

Seeing the tender clip, netizens pointed out, “You can tell that that grandfather missed you a lot”, “I thought I wouldn’t see you anymore” it broke my soul, please enjoy them a lot”, “You are very lucky to be able to see your grandparents again, they They should be forever.”