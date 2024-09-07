Chihuahua— After the unexpected crash of a helicopter in the Chihuahua dam, information came to light yesterday about the activities carried out by this aircraft in the body of water that were related to flight practices and water loading to fight forest fires by a private company that sought to offer this service in the state. This was announced by the Director of Forest Development of the Secretariat of Rural Development of the State Government, Humberto Molinar, based on the testimony of those involved in the accident.

On this subject, the Secretary of Health, Gilberto Baeza, as well as the Secretary General of Government also provided information on what happened. Baeza mentioned that there was an immediate response from URGE that treated the two injured people who only had blows to the body, multiple contusions that did not put their lives at risk. “It is not an ordinary maneuver, there is a lot of risk here because the discharges are made in the forest and sometimes the helibucket can get caught, that happened to us this year, fortunately there was no problem, he was a very expert pilot, but of course he moved the helicopter. Here in the practices, I mean, if they are going to train for this, well they were doing it in a very open dam. I don’t know if there was a mechanical failure and in the end it collapsed, but it was a training session for them. It is a private company, it is not government, federal or anything,” he said. Molinar from SDR emphasized that the use of the helibucket or bambi bucket is about complex maneuvers; The Secretary of Health said that the crew “were lucky enough to survive and have rescue units nearby.” He said that their lives are not currently in danger and that the incident did not go any further. Regarding the permits or sanctions for the incident, Santiago de la Peña explained that it will be the federal authority in matters of civil aeronautics that must determine whether there was a flight plan and authorization to carry out such maneuvers. “That is not up to the State Government. It is a federal issue because it deals with the use of airspace. I think that the most remarkable thing is that of the three people involved, two crew members and another person who was operating the maneuver near the water, fortunately the consequences were not fatal,” he said.

