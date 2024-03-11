Terrorism/ They were planning attacks abroad: three Palestinians arrested in L'Aquila

They did work of proselytism and propaganda for the association and planned attacks, including suicide bombers, against civilian and military targets in foreign territory. Three Palestinians, residents of L'Aquila, were arrested by the police on charges of association with the aim of terrorism, including international terrorism, or subversion of the democratic order. The arrests were made in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the district investigating judge of L'Aquila, at the request of the DDA of L'Aquila, in coordination with the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor's office.



The investigations of the detectives of the digos de The Eagle and the Service for countering extremism and international terrorism of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, have ascertained the establishment of a military operational structure called the 'Rapid Response Group-Tulkarem Brigades', a branch of the 'Alexander Martyrs' Brigades'. Aqsa' (recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union with Implementing Regulation 2023/1505 of European Council of 20 July 2023) which intends to carry out acts of violence with the aim of terrorism even against a foreign state. Furthermore, extradition proceedings are underway against one of the arrested persons, at the request of the authorities of the State of Israel, before the Court of Appeal of L'Aquila.