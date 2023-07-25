They lose control of the car due to the rain and both die instantly: who were Christian and Chiara

A terrible accident occurred yesterday evening and unfortunately cost the lives of two very young boys. They were called Christian and Clare, they were 19 years old, they were engaged and the car they were traveling in lost grip with the asphalt due to bad weather. The car overturned several times and then collided with a van. Help is useless for them.

Only 19 years old and a life still ahead made of dreams and hopes. It all ended in an instant for Christian and Chiara, two young lovers from the province of Varese, who died yesterday evening following a terrible accident.

The episode occurred on north east ring road of Milan, near Varese. The two were together aboard a Fiat 500, when the latter lost grip with the asphalt and after a few spins, she overturned several times.

Just then a was coming vanwhose driver was unable to do anything to avoid the terrible crash.

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuersbut there was already nothing more to be done for the two young engaged couples.

Local Police officers took care of carrying out all the reliefs of the case and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file. She will be willing the autopsy on both bodies and we will try to make as much clarity as possible on dynamics and causes of the accident.

The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that of the loss of grip due to the bad weather that is hitting the Lombardy.

They were in the van two peopleboth remained wounds but fortunately in a mild way.

The emotional farewell to Christian and Chiara

Christian Pallaro and Chiara Celato had met at school and they had met within the school walls loversbecoming inseparable.

There are many i condolence messages who have filled social networks in the last few hours, with all those who knew and loved them.

L’ASD Valceresiosoccer team the boy played for, up Facebook he wrote: