CDMX.- Members of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) asked to enter the ceremony of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for him Labor Daybut they were denied access.

On Monday, May 1, at the National Palace, AMLO led an act to celebrate Labor Day with union leadersbut the CNTE was excluded of the event, despite the fact that its members burst out of the place to ask to participate.

Shouting “that a commission come in for a solution”, the union members asked to enter through the main door of the National Palace, but they were rejected for not appearing on the guest listwhich did include leaders and members of other unions in the country.

Due to the concentration of CNTE members at gate one, who numbered about 50 people, access to the ceremony had to be changed to Corregidora street, where the guests entered.

By denying them access to the act and not receiving a response to their request, the members of the union decided to withdraw from the historic site.

On May 1, members of the CNTE led a demonstration in which they started from the Monument of the Revolution until they reached the Zócalo of the capital, where they later tried to participate in the event called by AMLO.

Dozens of CNTE members asked to enter the AMLO event for Labor Day, but were denied access. Photo: Video Capture

AMLO celebrates Labor Day

At the event held in the Treasury Hall, AMLO was accompanied by the Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, as well as various union leaders.

Among the main guests were: Carlos Aceves, secretary of the CTM; Isaías González, secretary of the CROC; Rodolfo Gerardo González, Secretary General of the CROM; Francisco Hernández Juárez, secretary of the Union of Telephone Operators of the Mexican Republicand Senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, secretary of the National Union of Mine Workers.

During his speech, the president highlighted his government’s progress in labor matters, such as the historic increase in the minimum wage, the setback to Peña Nieto’s educational reform, the elimination of outsourcing, the increase in jobs and support for young people who do not they had access to job opportunities, among other achievements.