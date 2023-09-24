The Clásico Regio continues to give a lot to talk about. Tigres clearly beat Monterrey by a score of 3-0 with a double from André Pierre Gignac and a goal from Diego Lainez. Despite the result, Fernando Ortiz, Rayados coach, left some controversial statements about the confrontation.
The Argentine strategist seemed upset during the post-match press conference and dared to question the UANL team’s victory.
“(Tigres) takes a victory, I don’t know if it’s really deserved, but it is a pain for us to have lost the classic (…) Sometimes football has these things where you predominate for more than 30 minutes, more than anything in “In the first half they find themselves with a top goal from a player that makes a difference. Then, the second goal is all ours… we should have made quick decisions.”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Ortiz did not stop there and criticized that Robert Dante Siboldi started playing with a line of five. The Argentine coach from Monterrey assured that there was only one team on the field that was looking for the result, his own.
Finally, the coach ignored the numerous criticisms he received after the result in the Clásico Regio and stated that his project in Rayados will continue despite the pressure that is growing.
“I understand, we are hurt. We lost a classic. The boys feel it that way, but this continues. This does not begin or end with the result of a classic”
– Fernando Ortiz
