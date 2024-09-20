A elderly couplea husband and wife, an 85-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman suffering from senile dementia, were found dead in their home in Caselle in Pittari, a municipality in the province of Salerno, in Campania. The sad discovery was made thanks to their son, a resident of Northern Italy. Worried because he was not receiving news from his parents, he tried to contact them by phone several times without success. This situation of silence pushed him to make a difficult decision: to leave for the South and see for himself what was happening.

Having reached the destination, Boxes in Pittarithe son headed towards his parents’ house. After knocking without ever receiving an answer, he opened the door. Unfortunately, inside he found the two bodies of the lifeless parents. In a panic, he immediately contacted the police to report the tragic discovery. When the police arrived, a detailed inspection of the house was started. The police checked the front door and the surrounding area, but found no signs of forced entry nor signs of violence on the spouses’ bodies.

These elements have raised questions and led investigators to formulate various hypotheses. One of the possibilities considered is that one of the spouses may have died due to natural causeswhile the other, unable to ask for help, died shortly after. This dramatic situation highlights the difficulties related to loneliness and vulnerability of the elderly, especially when they live alone and underlines the importance of adequate assistance.

To clarify the exact causes of death, the Public Prosecutor’s Office Of Black Lake has ordered an autopsy on the bodies. The investigation is ongoing and the local community is deeply shocked by this incident, which highlights not only the loss of two lives, but also the daily challenges that many older people face in their lives.