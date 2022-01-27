The lifeless body of an eight-year-old girl was found together with those of her parents inside a car, then serve ten days missing in rural Williamson County.

The family of three members disappeared since January 16 when they were driving from Franklin to their home in Hickman County and were found on Wednesday night, according to information published by NewsChannel 5. The same medium identified the adults as Johanna Manor and Jeremy Cook, and the minor as Adalicia Manor.

According to local media, the vehicle was found beaten and hidden on the shoulder of Interstate 840 near Boston Theta Road ten days after its disappearance.

Detectives in charge of the case hypothesize that the vehicle hit a piece of ice and crashed. Although the three occupants of the unit were wearing seat belts, it is believed that they died on impact.

For its part, the Tennessee Highway Patrol explained that the vehicle went over the concrete wall and fell about 100 feet into a ravine.

The car was found Wednesday after authorities were able to send data from Cook’s phone to a general location. Investigators then searched on foot until they found the unit.

The US authorities assure that there are no indications that the accident was caused, on the contrary, they consider that it was caused by adverse effects of the weather.