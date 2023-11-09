Mayor Striano sentenced to four months for theft. “They stunk, I took the wire cutters…”

A mayor he was sentenced to four months in prison For theft. The story comes from a small town in the province of Naples, Striano. The protagonist of this sentence destined to make history is Antonio Of the Judge the mayor who is in his fourth term in that Municipality. Elected at 24, he is now 48. The mayor – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is ended up on trial and after listening to him the judge confirmed the decision: conviction for theft. The mayor himself describes the court case in detail. “I arrive at the town hall – says Del Giudice – and I find some bikes that block the passage. Some of them too smelly, a lot of. They were the migrant bikes. Park there as always. Migrants residing elsewhere who contravened a decree of the Prime Minister which obliged everyone not to leave their city in the midst of the pandemicit was a Sunday in November 2020.”

The bicycles they had a lock each. “But they were obstructing, damn it! I asked them to give me the lights wire cutters and I have broke the chains. Someone – continues the mayor of Striano – even took a photo making the V for victory sign with his fingers”. In the meantime he he makes them clean and wash and he does them to carry in a local municipality. “I admit that I should have used other formalities,” she says now. Meanwhile he got 4 months in prison in the first degree. But, he says, he will appeal. “I admit a mistake, I admit the impetus“, he says. And again: “There was a logical blackout and also physical fatigue: in those weeks there was only pain and profound desperation.” While the public prosecutor “listened to me in silence but then, unfortunately, has confirmed his opinion“.

