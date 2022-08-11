The Swiss police are looking for witnesses who can help clarify the incident in which the Italian husband and wife died

A terrible accident occurred in the early afternoon of last Monday 8 August, on the road to the Bernina pass, in Switzerland. Two cars and a motorcycle are involved in the accident. On the latter they traveled husband and wife, both Italians from the province of Brescia, who unfortunately lost their lives instantly. They only got married a month ago.

Yet two victims on the roads due to a terrible car accident, which occurred in the early afternoon of Monday 8 August on the Bernina Pass, in Switzerland.

For causes still under investigation, one motorcycle impacted violently against two cars.

A couple of husband and wife were traveling on the two-wheeled vehicle, Roberto Comelli And Roberta Brognolirespectively, aged 57 and 52, who were got married just a month ago.

Timely the arrival of the rescuers Swiss at the scene of the accident, but for both of them there was no nothing to doif you do not ascertain the death.

As mentioned, there is lack of clarity on the dynamics of the accident and the Police has issued a statement on the web with which it is looking for witnesses who can help reconstruct those terrible moments of impact. Also to understand if there was any responsibility on the part of someone.

Condolences for the death of husband and wife

Roberto and Roberta had become husband and wife only a few weeks ago. On their social profiles there are recent photos of the beautiful honeymoon trip and it is possible to notice many others taken during their numerous motorbike trips in the most beautiful mountains in Italy.

Unfortunately, a cruel destiny he ended their lives too soon and too abruptly. There are many messages of condolence appeared on social networks. One in particular, written by a dear friend of Roberto, reads as follows:

Hello my friend, you have been a very special person, you who have been able to help me in the most difficult moments of my life (I will never forget it). You who, even if through messages you knew how to make me laugh, despite our lives we have taken a different path. You who were the GOODEST person ON EARTH!