A mother and her daughter fell for a fake rental scam in Santos, a coastal city in São Paulo. According to their account to the g1 portal, they visited two apartments advertised by a fake owner and paid 1,700 reais (around 1,500,000 Colombian pesos) to rent one of them. The daughter became suspicious when she saw that the same property was advertised elsewhere for three times the price and noticed an error in the documents of the supposed owner, who made fun of the situation.

Thayná Branco, 28, works in the personnel department of a company. She said that her mother, Márcia Alves, 60, who works as a waxer, lived in a rented apartment that was sold to a new owner. Because of this, Both needed to quickly find new housing.

According to Thayná, her mother saw an advertisement on social media for an apartment for rent in the Councillor Nébias Avenue, with a monthly value of 1,700 reals (approximately 1,500,000 Colombian pesos). Thayná contacted the advertiser and arranged a visit to the property. The building’s concierge was the one who handed over the keys for the inspection.

At the end of the visit, both of them told the false owner that they were interested in the property, but preferred an apartment with at least one bedroom, since the one they had visited was an open space without divisions.

The scammer then offered them another apartment located in the President Wilson Avenue, facing the sea, and assured that he would rent it for the same price of 1,700 reales (1,500,000 Colombian pesos).

Scam in progress

Mother and daughter went to the second apartment, where the doorman again allowed them in. “At that moment, I said: ‘This apartment is ours.’ […]”We left with the intention of not returning home without having closed the deal, and the scammer understood our urgency,” Thayná explained.

The meeting took place on Saturday, August 10. The fake owner asked them for a series of documents and requested payment of two months’ rent as a guarantee, arguing that the official contract would be sent on Monday, August 12. Thayná accepted the proposal, but made the payment conditional on sending a copy of the scammer’s ID.

The woman sent a photo of her driver’s license, which convinced Thayná to proceed with the transfer of one month’s rent, a total of 1,700 reais (1,500,000 Colombian pesos). However, upon returning home, she began to have doubts about the authenticity of the entire process, which seemed to have been too easy.

The discovery

Intrigued by the situation, Thayná investigated the name of the scammer and found discrepancies in the birth and parentage data on the driver’s license sent.

She also discovered that the same apartment was advertised in a real estate agency for more than 3,500 reais (more than 3,000,000 Colombian pesos). After contacting the agency, they confirmed that she had been the victim of a scam.

“At that moment, I realized: ‘This is a fraud. There is no turning back.’ I went to the police station to file a complaint and I had to tell my mother, who was devastated and just cried,” Thayná said.

After filing the complaint, Thayná tried to contact the scammer to demand a refund, but the woman blocked her on the messaging app after promising a transfer.

Impotence and mockery

Desperate, Thayná’s mother contacted the scammer from another phone number, insulting her. In response, the woman (or the person behind the scam) began to mock them, stating that “a complaint is useless in Brazil.”

“You know that a complaint is useless, right? Unfortunately, that’s how Brazil is,” the woman said.

The scammer admitted that the bank account used to receive the payment of 1,700 reals (1,500,000 Colombian pesos) was a “third party” or “ghost account” used to hide her identity. The bank where the transfer was made did not respond to requests for information from the ‘g1’ portal until the last update of the case.

Both victims hope justice will be done, although they are aware that recovering the money could be difficult in a country with an overloaded judicial system.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.